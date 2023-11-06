Langenlebarn - ASK Ebreichsdorf 1:3 (1:1)
06.11.2023 20:00
Statistik:
LANGENLEBARN - ASK EBREICHSDORF 1:3 (1:1).
Torfolge: 1:0 (4.) Slama, 1:1 (14.) Yildiz, 1:2 (77.) Pavic, 1:3 (85.) Juric.
Gelbe Karten: Szuchony (62. Unsportlichkeit), Buchinger (71. Unsportlichkeit); .
Langenlebarn: Arnautovic; Christopher Duty, Slama, Horaczek, Buchinger, Szuchony (86. Jirout), Gugganig, Osmani, Benjamin Duty, Grill (80. Smolovic), Eder (61. Waiss).
ASK Ebreichsdorf: Pendl; Pavic, Juric (90. Comak), Klug, Vukajlovic, Haas, Jonovic (HZ. Mohr), Zivotic, Leiner (71. Stifter), Antony (54. Chyla), Yildiz (71. Studnicka).
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Alexander Autherith.