Langenlebarn - ASK Ebreichsdorf 1:3 (1:1)

Erstellt am 06. November 2023 | 21:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

06.11.2023  20:00

Statistik:

LANGENLEBARN - ASK EBREICHSDORF 1:3 (1:1).

Torfolge: 1:0 (4.) Slama, 1:1 (14.) Yildiz, 1:2 (77.) Pavic, 1:3 (85.) Juric.

Gelbe Karten: Szuchony (62. Unsportlichkeit), Buchinger (71. Unsportlichkeit); .

Langenlebarn: Arnautovic; Christopher Duty, Slama, Horaczek, Buchinger, Szuchony (86. Jirout), Gugganig, Osmani, Benjamin Duty, Grill (80. Smolovic), Eder (61. Waiss).

ASK Ebreichsdorf: Pendl; Pavic, Juric (90. Comak), Klug, Vukajlovic, Haas, Jonovic (HZ. Mohr), Zivotic, Leiner (71. Stifter), Antony (54. Chyla), Yildiz (71. Studnicka).

150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Alexander Autherith.