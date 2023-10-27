Wolkersdorf - Bad Vöslau 3:0 (2:0)

Erstellt am 27. Oktober 2023 | 22:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Fußball 2023 Wolkersdorf - Bad Vöslau
Foto: David Aichinger
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

27.10.2023  20:00

Statistik:

WOLKERSDORF - BAD VÖSLAU 3:0 (2:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (19.) Schöpf, 2:0 (31.) Schöpf, 3:0 (51.) Hager.

Gelbe Karten: ; Celik (53. Foul).

Wolkersdorf: Schiener; Lippeck, Stöckl (87. Maier), El Dib (87. Fuchs), Hager, Mikulanec, Bleyer, Rajdl, Petronczki (68. Weigl), Schöpf (76. Pulz), Hochmeister.

Bad Vöslau: Gruber; Mareich (HZ. Ünal), Dzananovic, Makic, Maurer, Kuvvet, Muhr, Zach (HZ. Knezevic), Celik (58. Bimaßl), Rauch, Nedjelik (HZ. Eckl).

220 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ramazan Erkus.