Pellendorf - Kleinharras 4:13 (0:10)
29.04.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 0:1 (4.) Holemar, 0:2 (7.) Bayrakci, 0:3 (11.) Bayrakci, 0:4 (12.) Celik, 0:5 (14.) Bayrakci, 0:6 (17.) Stejskal, 0:7 (23.) Bayrakci, 0:8 (27.) Celik, 0:9 (40., Elfmeter) Holemar, 0:10 (45.) Stejskal, 0:11 (48.) Holemar, 1:11 (56.) Memic, 2:11 (57.) Garba, 2:12 (62.) Celik, 3:12 (66., Elfmeter) Pejchal, 3:13 (78.) Stejskal, 4:13 (88.) Pejchal
Karten: Memic (79., Gelbe Karte Foul), Garba (80., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Leicht (76., Gelbe Karte Foul), Memic (84., Gelb/Rote Karte Foul)Novotny (66., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Pellendorf: Pejchal, Lang, Memic Semir, Arslan, Memic Adel, Pojer, Garba, Beganovic, Lotterstätter, Leicht, Pichowetz
Kleinharras: Güles Muhammed, Celik Burak (67. Seymann), Bayrakci, Celik Yusuf, Trunner (HZ. Novotny), Sretenovic (HZ. Güles), Konhäusner (41. Bagdu), Uhrinec, Dikici (86. Wanderer), Holemar, Stejskal
50 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mihai-Romulus Nan