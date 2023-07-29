RZ Pellets WAC - FC Blau Weiss Linz 2:1 (1:0)
29.07.2023 17:00
Statistik:
RZ Pellets WAC - FC Blau Weiss Linz 2:1 (1:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (4.) Ballo, 2:0 (51.) Ballo, 2:1 (90+1.) Pirkl.
Gelbe Karten: Müller (74. Foul), Baumgartner (79. Unsportlichkeit); Strauss (14. Foul), Brandner (22. Foul), Mitrovic (23. Unsportlichkeit), Haudum (44. Foul).
RZ Pellets WAC: Bonmann; Piesinger, Zimmermann (69. Röcher), Scherzer, Kennedy, Jasic (86. Kerschbaumer), Rieder (86. Boakye), Omic (69. Müller), Leitgeb, Baumgartner, Ballo (63. Sabitzer).
FC Blau Weiss Linz: Schmid; Windhager (HZ. Gölles), Haudum (HZ. Noß), Bernardo Sales (75. Feiertag), Mensah (84. Ibrahimi), Strauss, Mitrovic, Hofer, Brandner (HZ. Krainz), Koch, Pirkl.
3.490 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Markus Hameter.