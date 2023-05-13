Brunn / Geb. - Wr. Neustadt Admira 1:2 (1:1)
13.05.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Brunn / Geb. - Wr. Neustadt Admira 1:2 (1:1)
Torfolge: 0:1 (13.) Johnston, 1:1 (17.) Charwat, 1:2 (77.) Johnston
Karten: Karner (82., Gelbe Karte Foul), Rohsmann (88., Gelbe Karte Foul)Velic (89., Gelbe Karte Foul), Fischer (54., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Brunn / Geb.: Bruha Melanie, Usal (56. Karner), Flores De la torre, Kern, Koller (73. Paulus), Rohsmann Nina, Hofbauer, Kaukal, Rohsmann Claudia, Charwat, Bruha Julia
Wr. Neustadt Admira: Orhan, Sebestyen-Schreitl, Velic, Kaindl, Fischer, Posch, Knebel, Johnston, Gneist, Greiner- Pein, Gausterer
80 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mihai-Romulus Nan