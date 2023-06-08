Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Mannsdorf-Großenzersdorf KM II 3:2 (2:0)
08.06.2023 15:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (17.) Todorovic, 2:0 (26.) Todorovic, 2:1 (68.) Miletic, 2:2 (75., Elfmeter) Velisek, 3:2 (88., Freistoß) Dedic
Karten: Nürnberger (39., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Olbricht (39., Gelbe Karte Foul), Dedic (75., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Velisek (39., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Lebis (48., Gelbe Karte Foul), Glück (86., Gelbe Karte Foul), Miletic (39., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Mayer (57., Gelbe Karte Foul), Heuberger (11., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Leopoldsdorf / Mfd.: Frybert, Beganovic (58. Ruzicic), Navracsics (58. Gänsdorfer), Todorovic, Zsovinecz, Dedic, Kukcha, Olbricht (88. Wernisch), Nürnberger (85. Balaz), Krcho, Vogler (88. Yavuz)
Mannsdorf-Großenzersdorf KM II: Glück, Lebis, Braun, Velisek, Heuberger, Mayer, Khadka, Oroshi (27. Ciezadlik), Miletic, Pokorny, Gartner
200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nasko Kadic