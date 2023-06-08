Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Mannsdorf-Großenzersdorf KM II 3:2 (2:0)

Erstellt am 08. Juni 2023 | 17:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild Gebietsliga Nord/Nordwest
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

08.06.2023  15:30

Statistik:

Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Mannsdorf-Großenzersdorf KM II 3:2 (2:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (17.) Todorovic, 2:0 (26.) Todorovic, 2:1 (68.) Miletic, 2:2 (75., Elfmeter) Velisek, 3:2 (88., Freistoß) Dedic

Karten: Nürnberger (39., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Olbricht (39., Gelbe Karte Foul), Dedic (75., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Velisek (39., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Lebis (48., Gelbe Karte Foul), Glück (86., Gelbe Karte Foul), Miletic (39., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Mayer (57., Gelbe Karte Foul), Heuberger (11., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

Leopoldsdorf / Mfd.: Frybert, Beganovic (58. Ruzicic), Navracsics (58. Gänsdorfer), Todorovic, Zsovinecz, Dedic, Kukcha, Olbricht (88. Wernisch), Nürnberger (85. Balaz), Krcho, Vogler (88. Yavuz)

Mannsdorf-Großenzersdorf KM II: Glück, Lebis, Braun, Velisek, Heuberger, Mayer, Khadka, Oroshi (27. Ciezadlik), Miletic, Pokorny, Gartner

200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nasko Kadic

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren