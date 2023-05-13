Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Neusiedl / Z. 1:1 (0:1)
13.05.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 0:1 (17.) Garagic, 1:1 (78., Elfmeter) Dedic
Karten: Yavuz (71., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Martinec (86., Gelbe Karte Foul), Ciobanu (10., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Leopoldsdorf / Mfd.: Ruzicic, Navracsics, Zsovinecz, Yavuz, Frybert, Vogler, Gänsdorfer, Kukcha, Todorovic (45. Beganovic), Dedic, Olbricht (43. Lamzari)
Neusiedl / Z.: Benedik, Garagic, Komornik, Straka Oliver, Scsepka (79. Straka), Ciobanu (71. Martinec), Wenzl, Koller, Pribitzer Karl, Probst, Swarat
200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Gerhard Daubeck