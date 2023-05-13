Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Neusiedl / Z. 1:1 (0:1)

Erstellt am 13. Mai 2023 | 18:30
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

13.05.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Neusiedl / Z. 1:1 (0:1)

Torfolge: 0:1 (17.) Garagic, 1:1 (78., Elfmeter) Dedic

Karten: Yavuz (71., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Martinec (86., Gelbe Karte Foul), Ciobanu (10., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

Leopoldsdorf / Mfd.: Ruzicic, Navracsics, Zsovinecz, Yavuz, Frybert, Vogler, Gänsdorfer, Kukcha, Todorovic (45. Beganovic), Dedic, Olbricht (43. Lamzari)

Neusiedl / Z.: Benedik, Garagic, Komornik, Straka Oliver, Scsepka (79. Straka), Ciobanu (71. Martinec), Wenzl, Koller, Pribitzer Karl, Probst, Swarat

200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Gerhard Daubeck

