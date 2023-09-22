Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Sieghartskirchen 0:3 (0:2)

22. September 2023
Lesezeit: 2 Min
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

22.09.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Sieghartskirchen 0:3 (0:2).

Torfolge: 0:1 (7.) Völk, 0:2 (43.) Vastic, 0:3 (59.) Omanovic.

Gelbe Karten: Stachovic (76. Foul), Gänsdorfer (63. Kritik); Omanovic (90+3. Foul), Pajkic (45. Foul).

Leopoldsdorf / Mfd.: Zsovinecz; Strohhäussl, Erbay (87. Coker), Refai, Todorovic, Ruzicic, Kusenda (72. Beganovic), Stachovic, Frybert, Kukcha, Gänsdorfer.

Sieghartskirchen: Kulic; Völk (72. Tomic), Vastic (75. Ercegovac), Luka Azdajic, Lang-Muhr, Omanovic, Pajkic, Idinger, Marin Azdajic, Mick (86. Brandsteidl), Asafe.

160 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Christopher Kotsch.