Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. - Sieghartskirchen 0:3 (0:2)
22.09.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 0:1 (7.) Völk, 0:2 (43.) Vastic, 0:3 (59.) Omanovic.
Gelbe Karten: Stachovic (76. Foul), Gänsdorfer (63. Kritik); Omanovic (90+3. Foul), Pajkic (45. Foul).
Leopoldsdorf / Mfd.: Zsovinecz; Strohhäussl, Erbay (87. Coker), Refai, Todorovic, Ruzicic, Kusenda (72. Beganovic), Stachovic, Frybert, Kukcha, Gänsdorfer.
Sieghartskirchen: Kulic; Völk (72. Tomic), Vastic (75. Ercegovac), Luka Azdajic, Lang-Muhr, Omanovic, Pajkic, Idinger, Marin Azdajic, Mick (86. Brandsteidl), Asafe.
160 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Christopher Kotsch.