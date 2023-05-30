Sieghartskirchen - Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. 2:3 (1:0)
30.05.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Sieghartskirchen - Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. 2:3 (1:0)
Torfolge: 1:0 (28.) Omanovic, 1:1 (52.) Todorovic, 2:1 (55.) Vastic, 2:2 (70., Elfmeter) Dedic, 2:3 (90+2.) Todorovic
Karten: Bejic (73., Gelbe Karte Foul), Omanovic (41., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Kukcha (68., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Sieghartskirchen: Borjanovic, Basista, Azdajic, Bejic (87. Herzog), Vastic, Mick, Asafe (70. Tomic), Brandsteidl, Omanovic, Böhm-Mendes, Kulic (42. Voznyi)
Leopoldsdorf / Mfd.: Olbricht, Krcho (77. Nürnberger), Frybert, Todorovic, Strohhäussl, Zsovinecz, Vogler (68. Dedic), Beganovic, Kukcha, Gänsdorfer, Ruzicic
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Johannes Toiflhart