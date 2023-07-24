Die dritte Auflage des wieder ins Leben gerufenen Marchfeld-Cups brachte zum ersten Mal einen anderen Sieger als den SC Lassee. 2021 hatte sich Grün-Weiß im Finale mit 2:1 gegen Leopoldsdorf durchgesetzt, 2022 mit 4:2 gegen Marchegg. Heuer gab's die Neuauflage des letztjährigen Endspiels, diesmal jubelte am Ende aber Marchegg - und das mit 4:1 auch ziemlich deutlich.

SCM-Obmann Torsten Chladek konnte am Samstag - anders als bei der 3:4-Niederlage zwei Tage davor gegen 1.-Klasse-Ost-Verein Göttlesbrunn - nicht mit dabei sein, war deshalb umso erstaunter, als er vom Ergebnis erfuhr: „Der Auftritt am Donnerstag war ja nicht so berauschend. Es darf nicht sein, dass ein Erste-Klasse-Verein sieben, acht Mal allein aufs Tor läuft. Aber am Samstag waren wir, was mir erzählt wurde, bissig, der Sieg auch in dieser Höhe verdient.“

Vollbild Mehr aus Gebietsliga Nord-Nordwest NSG Marchfeld Kindercamp in Lassee Marchfeld-Cup 2.0 Marchegg stemmte den Pokal Transfernews Prottes statt Markgrafneusiedl Mehr Top-Stories Bezirk Tulln 36-jährige Frau soll ihre Kinder getötet haben Kurios Känguru im Bezirk Hollabrunn eingefangen 70.000 Euro erpresst Kremserin ergaunerte mit erfundenen Schicksalsschlägen Geld FB 1 /79 Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Foto: Joe Fuchs Anzeige Marchfeld-Cup 2.0 Marchegg stemmte den Pokal . Der Gebietsliga-Aufsteiger gewann das Endspiel des Vorbereitungsturniers gegen Lassee mit 4:1. Das kleine Finale ging mit dem selben Resultat an Leopoldsdorf.

Das nickte auch Ex-Coach Martin Grabenbauer ab, der mittlerweile bei Lassee an der Seitenlinie steht: „Marchegg war sehr motiviert und zielorientierter als wir. Wir waren schon bemüht, aber es ist uns nichts gelungen. Ich hab Lassee so noch nicht gesehen, direkt ein bisschen überfordert mit der Situation.“ Dazu passte auch, dass Christoph Sturm, sonst ein sehr verlässlicher Schütze, in Hälfte zwei einen Elfmeter vergab.

Premierentore für zwei Leopoldsdorfer

4:1 endete direkt davor übrigens auch das Spiel um Platz drei zwischen Leopoldsdorf und Orth. „Erste Halbzeit haben wir uns etwas schwer getan, aber die zweite war dann schon besser“, fand SCL-Sektionsleiter Daniel Olbricht, der Premierentore von Ossi Refai und Halil Erbay bejubeln durfte.

Jubeln durften letztlich auch wieder die Veranstalter, nach dem Halbfinaltag vor einer Woche in Marchegg war auch der Finaltag in Lassee ordentlich besucht.

Ergebnisse

Finale: Lassee – Marchegg 1:4 (1:3).

Tore: Pöltner; Balaz, Ahmed Shamandi, Gogolak, Dovan.

Spiel um Platz 3: Leopoldsdorf - Orth 4:1 (1:1).

Tore: Refai, Erbay, Strohhäussl, Todorovic; Damböck.