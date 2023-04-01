Laa / Thaya - Leopoldsdorf / Mfd. 1:8 (0:5)
01.04.2023 16:30
Tore: Heim Simon Griesbacher (85.), Gast Alen Dedic (78., Freistoss), Gast Manuel Frybert (38.), Gast Patrick Gänsdorfer (7.), Gast Dusan Krcho (32.), Gast Masieh Kukcha (4.), Gast David Strohhäussl (45.), Gast Nikola Todorovic (83.), Gast Nikola Todorovic (89.)
Laa / Thaya: Kevin Bischof, Ivo Michal, Maximilian Zelger, Lukas Grandits, Lukas Jacko, Mario Götz, Maurice Kiss, Pavel Valent, Petr Kirschner, Roman Hribek, Fabian Böck, Enis Tokat, Christoph Eisen, Justin Jakisch, Simon Schmidt, Simon Griesbacher, Simon Griesbacher (HZ. statt Lukas Grandits), Justin Jakisch (HZ. statt Pavel Valent), Christoph Eisen (82. statt Fabian Böck), Simon Schmidt (82. statt Maximilian Zelger)
Leopoldsdorf / Mfd.: Matthias Zsovinecz, David Vogler, Patrick Gänsdorfer, Daniel Olbricht, Nikola Todorovic, Dusan Krcho, David Strohhäussl, Manuel Frybert, Ljubisa Ruzicic, Ozan Yavuz, Masieh Kukcha, Leon Müller, Mustafa Ayna, Raphael Lamzari, Alen Dedic, Alen Dedic (55. statt Daniel Olbricht), Raphael Lamzari (64. statt Patrick Gänsdorfer), Mustafa Ayna (74. statt Ljubisa Ruzicic)
Karten: Ivo Michal (77. Gelb Unsportl.)