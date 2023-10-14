Langenlois - SG Großweikersdorf / Wiesendorf 1:1 (1:0)

Erstellt am 14. Oktober 2023 | 22:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
14.10.2023  20:00

Statistik:

Langenlois - SG Großweikersdorf / Wiesendorf 1:1 (1:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (26.) Kosak, 1:1 (61.) Stefan Heider.

Gelbe Karten: Florreither (90. Foul), Jedlicka (48. Foul), Kosak (40. Foul); Bokalic (87. Foul), Akdag (86. Foul).

Langenlois: Feiertag; Gräf, Kosak, Hackl, Jedlicka, Leligdon (80. Holzer), Wildpert, Martin (67. Kraml), Florreither, Eilenberger (86. Erich Stumpfer), Michael Stumpfer.

SG Großweikersdorf / Wiesendorf: Schweida; Arnold, Schauerhuber (73. Keck), Stefan Heider (78. Zach), Streit (84. Akdag), Pirker, Philipp Heider (84. Fiedler), Aigner, Bokalic, Geiger, Kotchev.

357 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Tobias Eder.