06.05.2023 15:30
Bad Fischau-Brunn - Hirschwang 3:1 (0:1). In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.
Statistik:
Torfolge: 0:1 (33.) Duman, 1:1 (55.) Randak, 2:1 (58.) Yavuz, 3:1 (90+3.) Stein
Karten: Greiner (26., Gelbe Karte Foul), Postl (73., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kohn (79., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Schmidl (1., Rote Karte Torchancenverh.), Randak (66., Gelbe Karte Kritik)Funovics (48., Rote Karte Foul), Brandstätter (42., Gelbe Karte Foul), Stummer (90+1., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Zondra (13., Gelbe Karte Foul), Zondra (81., Gelb/Rote Karte Foul), Doppelreiter (28., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Bad Fischau-Brunn: Yavuz, Randak, Cech Marco, Cech Adrian, Greiner (HZ. Drga), Avdiu, Byslovsky, Schmidl, Postl, Grund (90. Mikic), Sari (63. Stein)
Hirschwang: Adlboller, Funovics, Petr (57. Hasi), Duman, Brandstätter (78. Pollross), Stummer, Zondra, Doppelreiter (71. Brenner), Galic, Maldet (71. Rexha), Wedl
250 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Patrick Wucherer