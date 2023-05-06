Bad Fischau-Brunn - Hirschwang 3:1 (0:1)

Erstellt am 06. Mai 2023 | 17:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild Gebietsliga Süd/Südost
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

06.05.2023  15:30

Statistik:

Bad Fischau-Brunn - Hirschwang 3:1 (0:1)

Torfolge: 0:1 (33.) Duman, 1:1 (55.) Randak, 2:1 (58.) Yavuz, 3:1 (90+3.) Stein

Karten: Greiner (26., Gelbe Karte Foul), Postl (73., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kohn (79., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Schmidl (1., Rote Karte Torchancenverh.), Randak (66., Gelbe Karte Kritik)Funovics (48., Rote Karte Foul), Brandstätter (42., Gelbe Karte Foul), Stummer (90+1., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Zondra (13., Gelbe Karte Foul), Zondra (81., Gelb/Rote Karte Foul), Doppelreiter (28., Gelbe Karte Foul)

Bad Fischau-Brunn: Yavuz, Randak, Cech Marco, Cech Adrian, Greiner (HZ. Drga), Avdiu, Byslovsky, Schmidl, Postl, Grund (90. Mikic), Sari (63. Stein)

Hirschwang: Adlboller, Funovics, Petr (57. Hasi), Duman, Brandstätter (78. Pollross), Stummer, Zondra, Doppelreiter (71. Brenner), Galic, Maldet (71. Rexha), Wedl

250 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Patrick Wucherer

Werbung