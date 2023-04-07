Hirschwang - ASK Ebreichsdorf 0:2 (0:1)
07.04.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 0:1 (31.) Vukajlovic, 0:2 (84., Elfmeter) Zivotic
Karten: Murseli (53., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Brandstätter (74., Gelbe Karte Foul), Duman (56., Gelbe Karte Foul), Zondra (38., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Yildiz (15., Gelbe Karte Foul), Vukajlovic (75., Gelbe Karte Foul), Klug (79., Gelbe Karte Foul), Antony (58., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Juric (50., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Jonovic (54., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Hirschwang: Zondra, Murseli, Galic, Doppelreiter (87. Hasi), Brandstätter (87. Maldet), Adlboller, Petr (82. Karaaslan), Wedl, Holzer, Duman (82. Brenner), Stummer
ASK Ebreichsdorf: Antony, Juric (65. Petritsch), Yildiz, Pendl, Poukar, Klug, Jonovic, Anderst, Vukajlovic (85. Leiner), Zivotic, Knötzl (88. Moser)
180 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Stevan Radenkovic