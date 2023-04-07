Hirschwang - ASK Ebreichsdorf 0:2 (0:1)

Erstellt am 07. April 2023 | 21:30
07.04.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Hirschwang - ASK Ebreichsdorf 0:2 (0:1)

Torfolge: 0:1 (31.) Vukajlovic, 0:2 (84., Elfmeter) Zivotic

Karten: Murseli (53., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Brandstätter (74., Gelbe Karte Foul), Duman (56., Gelbe Karte Foul), Zondra (38., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Yildiz (15., Gelbe Karte Foul), Vukajlovic (75., Gelbe Karte Foul), Klug (79., Gelbe Karte Foul), Antony (58., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Juric (50., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Jonovic (54., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

Hirschwang: Zondra, Murseli, Galic, Doppelreiter (87. Hasi), Brandstätter (87. Maldet), Adlboller, Petr (82. Karaaslan), Wedl, Holzer, Duman (82. Brenner), Stummer

ASK Ebreichsdorf: Antony, Juric (65. Petritsch), Yildiz, Pendl, Poukar, Klug, Jonovic, Anderst, Vukajlovic (85. Leiner), Zivotic, Knötzl (88. Moser)

180 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Stevan Radenkovic

