Hirschwang - Marienthal 4:1 (3:0)
21.04.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (4.) Duman, 2:0 (18.) Wedl, 3:0 (34.) Duman, 4:0 (55.) Murseli, 4:1 (82.) Dingelmaier
Karten: Wedl (44., Gelbe Karte Foul), Zondra (41., Gelbe Karte Foul)Ribic (42., Gelbe Karte Foul), Bercik (17., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kodra (57., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Hirschwang: Ceka (59. Karaaslan), Petr (59. Doppelreiter), Brandstätter, Stummer, Duman (77. Rexha), Holzer (84. Funovics), Galic, Adlboller, Zondra, Wedl (77. Pollross), Murseli
Marienthal: Rastoka (58. Dworsky), Schlossinger, Erhart, Schekulin, El Mokadem, Ribic, Dingelmaier, Kodra, Bercik (54. Sikora), Schwanda (77. Straka), Stifter
120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Goran Knezevic