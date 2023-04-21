Hirschwang - Marienthal 4:1 (3:0)

21.04.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Hirschwang - Marienthal 4:1 (3:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (4.) Duman, 2:0 (18.) Wedl, 3:0 (34.) Duman, 4:0 (55.) Murseli, 4:1 (82.) Dingelmaier

Karten: Wedl (44., Gelbe Karte Foul), Zondra (41., Gelbe Karte Foul)Ribic (42., Gelbe Karte Foul), Bercik (17., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kodra (57., Gelbe Karte Foul)

Hirschwang: Ceka (59. Karaaslan), Petr (59. Doppelreiter), Brandstätter, Stummer, Duman (77. Rexha), Holzer (84. Funovics), Galic, Adlboller, Zondra, Wedl (77. Pollross), Murseli

Marienthal: Rastoka (58. Dworsky), Schlossinger, Erhart, Schekulin, El Mokadem, Ribic, Dingelmaier, Kodra, Bercik (54. Sikora), Schwanda (77. Straka), Stifter

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Goran Knezevic

