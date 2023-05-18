Kirchschlag / BW - Marienthal 2:2 (2:1)
18.05.2023 11:00
Statistik:
Kirchschlag / BW - Marienthal 2:2 (2:1)
Torfolge: 1:0 (21.) Wieser, 2:0 (23.) Kleinrath, 2:1 (29.) Stifter, 2:2 (62., Freistoß) Stifter
Karten: Toth (61., Gelbe Karte Foul), Tackner (55., Gelbe Karte Foul), Pernsteiner (68., Gelbe Karte Foul), Toth (64., Gelb/Rote Karte Unsportl.)Kodra (82., Gelbe Karte Foul), El Mokadem (43., Gelbe Karte Foul), Altindag (65., Gelbe Karte Foul), El Mokadem (50., Gelb/Rote Karte Unsportl.), Rastoka (71., Rote Karte Tätl.), Ribic (23., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Kirchschlag / BW: Schier, Vollnhofer, Trobollowitsch, Tackner, Sipos, Kleinrath, Toth, Pernsteiner, Wieser, Kotrba (31. Horvath), Puchegger
Marienthal: Medic, Ribic, Schlossinger, Rastoka, Bercik, Kodra (83. Coskuner), Stifter, Schwanda, Altindag, Straka (91. Sikora), El Mokadem
220 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Patrick Busch