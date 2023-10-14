Kirchschlag / BW - Wr. Neudorf 0:3 (0:1)
14.10.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Kirchschlag / BW - Wr. Neudorf 0:3 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (41.) Brocic, 0:2 (65.) Somlyo, 0:3 (72.) Brocic.
Gelbe Karten: Schwarz (58. Foul), Dopler (33. Foul); Vilela Silverio (38. Foul), Stech (29. Kritik), Brocic (55. Kritik).
Kirchschlag / BW: Schier; Puchegger, Vollnhofer, Csanalosi, Kleinrath (86. Kager), Trobollowitsch (86. Stocker), Tackner, Schwarz, Dopler (61. Toth), Pfneisel (49. Heissenberger), Sipos.
Wr. Neudorf: Stech; Vilela Silverio, Boutarbouch, Brocic, Cakic, Maras, Sticht (73. Nikischer), Klaric, Djuric (HZ. Zimmermann), Tadic (87. Perdjon), Somlyo (87. Plavcic).
100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nayim Kazanci.