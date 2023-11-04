Marienthal - Hirschwang 0:1 (0:1)

Erstellt am 04. November 2023 | 15:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild Gebietsliga Süd/Südost
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

04.11.2023  14:00

Statistik:

MARIENTHAL - HIRSCHWANG 0:1 (0:1).

Torfolge: 0:1 (45.) Murseli.

Gelbe Karten: Dworsky (53. Foul); Brandstätter (89. Foul), Zondra (90+4. Unsportlichkeit), Maldet (70. Foul), Murseli (75. Foul), Holzer (82. Foul).

Marienthal: Schlossinger; Kiss, Kissak, Dworsky, Nemec, Valentin Brkic (90. Coskuner), El Mokadem, Dingelmaier, Altindag, Rastoka, Lukas Brkic (66. Ribic).

Hirschwang: Stummer; Ceka, Murseli, Brandstätter, Adlboller, Vollnhofer (56. Brenner), Maldet (84. Hasi), Galic, Doppelreiter (67. Zondra), Holzer, Duman.

150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Thomas Willhalm.