Marienthal - Hirschwang 0:1 (0:1)
04.11.2023 14:00
Statistik:
MARIENTHAL - HIRSCHWANG 0:1 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (45.) Murseli.
Gelbe Karten: Dworsky (53. Foul); Brandstätter (89. Foul), Zondra (90+4. Unsportlichkeit), Maldet (70. Foul), Murseli (75. Foul), Holzer (82. Foul).
Marienthal: Schlossinger; Kiss, Kissak, Dworsky, Nemec, Valentin Brkic (90. Coskuner), El Mokadem, Dingelmaier, Altindag, Rastoka, Lukas Brkic (66. Ribic).
Hirschwang: Stummer; Ceka, Murseli, Brandstätter, Adlboller, Vollnhofer (56. Brenner), Maldet (84. Hasi), Galic, Doppelreiter (67. Zondra), Holzer, Duman.
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Thomas Willhalm.