25.04.2023  20:00

Statistik:

Marienthal - Trumau 4:0 (2:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (19.) Stifter, 2:0 (37.) Straka, 3:0 (53.) Ribic, 4:0 (66.) Stifter

Karten: Dingelmaier (60., Gelbe Karte Foul), Stifter (64., Gelbe Karte Foul)Michetschläger (56., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Sabani (56., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Leskiewicz (85., Gelbe Karte Foul)

Marienthal: Kodra, Straka (70. Schwanda), Schekulin, Erhart, El Mokadem (58. Sikora), Schlossinger, Rastoka (85. Rodax), Stifter, Bercik (HZ. Ribic), Dworsky, Dingelmaier

Trumau: Berghofer, Kolesik, Trnka, Blazevic (HZ. Hauswirth), Croatto, Resch (77. Saller), Leskiewicz (88. Sabani), Michetschläger, Jaiczay (88. Markytan), Pfeifer (HZ. Rakita), Tannert

100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Johannes Toiflhart

