SC Wr. Neustadt Juniors - Guntramsdorf 5:1 (3:1)
01.04.2023 16:30
Tore: Heim Lenz Honc (75.), Heim Eray Mehmedali (33.), Heim Erkut Tekinsoy (2.), Heim Erkut Tekinsoy (30.), Heim Erkut Tekinsoy (47.), Gast Manuel Hanyka (21.)
SC Wr. Neustadt Juniors: Dave Ortner, Lukas Toifl, Samir Marhosevic, Erkut Tekinsoy, Eray Mehmedali, Ilkay Zorlu, Daniel Dzajic, Oliver Dzajic, Tolga-Han Güzel, Birol Aydin, David Hofer, Francios Uriel D´ecclesiis Benitez, Anil Sakar, Christopher Tvrdy, Amin Mahmoudi, Lenz Honc, Mustafa Uysal, Amin Mahmoudi (73. statt David Hofer), Anil Sakar (73. statt Tolga-Han Güzel), Lenz Honc (73. statt Birol Aydin), Mustafa Uysal (78. statt Ilkay Zorlu), Christopher Tvrdy (88. statt Eray Mehmedali)
Guntramsdorf: Matijas Schreiber, Gerald Lintner, Valentin Feher, Stefan Mjka, Daniel Brunnhofer, Manuel Hanyka, Marcell Maglica, Matthias Grassl, Oliver Okelmann, Josef Ehrenberger, Patrik Puskas, Alexander Egger, Alexander Maximilian Mahrle, Peter Kretl, Ermin Tutic, Lucca Zacharias Haller, Felix Eitler, Felix Eitler (63. statt Josef Ehrenberger), Ermin Tutic (68. statt Gerald Lintner), Lucca Zacharias Haller (78. statt Patrik Puskas), Alexander Egger (78. statt Daniel Brunnhofer)
Karten: Valentin Feher (32. Gelb Foul), Gerald Lintner (40. Gelb Foul), Valentin Feher (73. Rot Foul)