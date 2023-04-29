Statzendorf - Schönfeld / T. 1:1 (0:0)

Erstellt am 29. April 2023 | 18:30
GL West Statzendorf - Schönfeld 1:1 Frühjahr 2023
Die Statzendorfer kamen daheim über ein 1:1 gegen Schönfeld nicht hinaus. Die 1:0-Führung beantworteten die Gäste aus dem Wienerwald binnen einer Minute mittels Elfmeter.
Foto: Claus Stumpfer, Claus Stumpfer
29.04.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Statzendorf - Schönfeld / T. 1:1 (0:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (51.) Priesching, 1:1 (53., Elfmeter) Keserovic

Karten: Priesching (79., Gelbe Karte Foul)Avaliani (73., Gelbe Karte Foul), Sassmann (61., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Kostadinovic (69., Gelbe Karte Kritik)

Statzendorf: Weiss, Prischink, Agcet, Hahn Lukas, Priesching, Vanek, Kerzig, Rosenberger Markus, Simicek (85. Krumböck), Kikinger Benjamin (70. Kikinger), Oberleitner

Schönfeld / T.: Sassmann Maximilian, Thaqi Meriton, Dite, Talic (86. Thaqi), Keserovic, Jekal, Korner (HZ. Kostadinovic), Batista (63. König), Avaliani (74. Sassmann), Henickl (86. Pichler), Reiter

130 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Markus Hameter

