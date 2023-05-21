ASV Siegendorf - SV Leobendorf 0:4 (0:2)
21.05.2023 16:00
Statistik:
Torfolge: 0:1 (16.) Hofer, 0:2 (31.) Konrad, 0:3 (81.) Shousha, 0:4 (90+4.) Botic
Karten: Botic (90+4., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
ASV Siegendorf: Dostal, Buliga, Zeco (HZ. Jani), Frithum, Bacher (HZ. Stursa), Wydra (82. Yelets), Schmiedl, Secco, Obrocnik (HZ. Castellano Matallana), Mydla, Pester
SV Leobendorf: Schwaiger, Celik, Lechner, Lazarevic, Konrad, Miesenböck (75. Shousha), Fischer, Hauer, Hofer (60. Kautz), Bartholomay, Düzgün (68. Botic)
632 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Pascal Günsberg