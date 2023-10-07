SV Leobendorf - FC Mauerwerk Immo 0:1 (0:1)
07.10.2023 18:45
Statistik:
SV Leobendorf - FC Mauerwerk Immo 0:1 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (18.) Oppong.
Gelbe Karten: Schwaiger (90+9. Unsportlichkeit), Viertl (90+8. Foul), Sahanek (37. Kritik), Botic (61. Foul), Bartholomay (70. Unsportlichkeit); Domoraud (66. Unsportlichkeit), Koscak (90+5. Unsportlichkeit), Caushaj (90+6. Foul), Yesyp (10. Foul), Tuysuz (69. Unsportlichkeit), Borovsky (26. Foul), Gervasoni (16. Foul), Radivojevic (30. Foul), Oppong (90+9. Unsportlichkeit).
Gelb-Rote Karten: ; Radivojevic (38. Foul).
SV Leobendorf: Schwaiger; Sahanek, Viertl, Pranjic, Lechner, Bartholomay, Hauer, Fischer, Botic (90+3. Shousha), Mirkovic (55. Hofer), Miesenböck.
FC Mauerwerk Immo: Koyun; Radivojevic, Najdovski, Yesyp (75. Caushaj), Gervasoni (HZ. Koscak), Domoraud, Oppong (90+9. Gabris), Barataud, Bamba, Borovsky, Tuysuz (69. Cetin).
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Faruk Sevik.