Traiskirchen FCM - SV Leobendorf 1:0 (0:0)

Erstellt am 18. April 2023 | 21:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild Regionalliga Ost
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.
Werbung

18.04.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Traiskirchen FCM - SV Leobendorf 1:0 (0:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (52.) Oppong

Karten: Balli (75., Gelbe Karte Foul), Murgas (45., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Tercek (90+2., Gelbe Karte Foul)Fischer (45., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

Traiskirchen FCM: Oppong (64. Helleparth), Haas (64. Wagner), Dmitrovic, Murgas (64. Schneider), Tercek, Rigo, Stradins, Balli, Maros, Ajradini (76. Vastic), Mihalits (85. Grubmayr)

SV Leobendorf: Viertl (HZ. Celik), Fischer, Schwaiger, Kautz (HZ. Hofer), Bartholomay, Baldia, Botic (38. Miesenböck), Lazarevic, Düzgün (71. Bock), Konrad, Hauer

150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Gheorghe Adrian Enachi

Werbung