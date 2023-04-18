Traiskirchen FCM - SV Leobendorf 1:0 (0:0)
18.04.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (52.) Oppong
Karten: Balli (75., Gelbe Karte Foul), Murgas (45., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Tercek (90+2., Gelbe Karte Foul)Fischer (45., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Traiskirchen FCM: Oppong (64. Helleparth), Haas (64. Wagner), Dmitrovic, Murgas (64. Schneider), Tercek, Rigo, Stradins, Balli, Maros, Ajradini (76. Vastic), Mihalits (85. Grubmayr)
SV Leobendorf: Viertl (HZ. Celik), Fischer, Schwaiger, Kautz (HZ. Hofer), Bartholomay, Baldia, Botic (38. Miesenböck), Lazarevic, Düzgün (71. Bock), Konrad, Hauer
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Gheorghe Adrian Enachi