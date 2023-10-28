TWL Elektra - FC Mauerwerk Immo 1:1 (0:0)

Erstellt am 28. Oktober 2023 | 17:30
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

28.10.2023  15:30

Statistik:

TWL ELEKTRA - FC MAUERWERK IMMO 1:1 (0:0).

Torfolge: 0:1 (51.) Barataud, 1:1 (56., Elfmeter) Yilmaz.

Gelbe Karten: Ochrana (57. Foul); Radivojevic (71. Kritik), Borovsky (44. Foul), Koyun (53. Kritik).

TWL Elektra: Uzun; Lukas Grgic, Maros, Gökcek, Ochrana, Yilmaz, Salomon, Krammer, Dario Grgic, Kokollari (HZ. Cekaj), Gager.

FC Mauerwerk Immo: Koyun; Gervasoni (87. Caushaj), Najdovski, Bamba, Barataud, Borovsky, Yesyp (87. Cetin), Oppong, Radivojevic, Tuysuz, Domoraud.

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Andreas Kaiblinger.