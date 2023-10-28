TWL Elektra - FC Mauerwerk Immo 1:1 (0:0)
28.10.2023 15:30
Statistik:
TWL ELEKTRA - FC MAUERWERK IMMO 1:1 (0:0).
Torfolge: 0:1 (51.) Barataud, 1:1 (56., Elfmeter) Yilmaz.
Gelbe Karten: Ochrana (57. Foul); Radivojevic (71. Kritik), Borovsky (44. Foul), Koyun (53. Kritik).
TWL Elektra: Uzun; Lukas Grgic, Maros, Gökcek, Ochrana, Yilmaz, Salomon, Krammer, Dario Grgic, Kokollari (HZ. Cekaj), Gager.
FC Mauerwerk Immo: Koyun; Gervasoni (87. Caushaj), Najdovski, Bamba, Barataud, Borovsky, Yesyp (87. Cetin), Oppong, Radivojevic, Tuysuz, Domoraud.
120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Andreas Kaiblinger.