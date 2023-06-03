Seit 2010 gibt es den Verein, der auch den Sozialmarkt betreibt, seit Dezember 2022 wurde der Sozialmarkt um die Boutique wert.voll erweitert. Die ist übrigens für alle Kunden zugänglich, während man im SoMa nur mit Bezugskarte zu moderaten Preisen einkaufen kann.

„Wir sind eine Boutique“, sagt Trägervereinsobfrau Anni Steindl: „Wir haben keinen Ramsch, wir hängen nicht alles hin.“ Aus diesem Grund wurde die Mode auch bei der Modeschau präsentiert.

Rund 50 Teilnehmer gab es bei der Modenschau, Gym-Schüler, eine Mütterrunde und Bewohner des nahen Pflege- und Betreuungszentrums präsentierten die Mode.

„Während früher bei uns vor allem der soziale Aspekt ausschlaggebend war, hat sich das jetzt Richtung Nachhaltigkeit verschoben“, sagt Steindl. Und gerade Kleidung müsse nicht weggeschmissen werden, wenn sie im Topzustand ist und nicht mehr passt oder gefällt. „Wenn man weiß, dass eine Jeans in der Produktion 76.000 Liter Wasser braucht, dann gibt einem das schon zu denken“, sagt Steindl. Und auch die Kleidersammlungen, die dann in Afrika den lokalen Kleidungsmarkt ruinieren, sind nicht gerade nachhaltig.

„Mit einem Einkauf in der Boutique wert.voll tut man so gesehen auch noch was Gutes“, sagt Steindl: „Man kann nicht nur reden, man muss auch etwas tun!“

Boutique wert.voll Wolkersdorf: Der Platz der Generationen wurde zum Laufsteg . Da wurde der Platz der Generationen zum Laufsteg: Mit einer großen Modenschau präsentierte sich die Second-Hand-Modeboutique wert.voll am 1. Juni.

Wer sind die Kunden? Junge Mütter, die aus Sparsamkeit hier einkaufen, die Jugend, bei der ökologische Überlegungen dominieren und Senioren, denen der Gedanke der Nachhaltigkeit nicht mehr erklärt werden muss: „Die sind so aufgewachsen“, lacht Steindl.

Die wert.voll-Boutique hat Mittwoch und Freitag 14 bis 17 Uhr und Samstag von 9 bis 12 Uhr geöffnet.