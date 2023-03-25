Mistelbach: Rapid Wien sorgt für volle Tribüne und begeisterte Fans

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Das Endergebnis: 0-7 – aber das war für die meisten Fans ohnehin Nebensache. Denn vor allem junge Zuschauer nutzten die Chance, sich nach dem Spiel von den Rapid-Profis Autogramme auf ihre Shirts, Handyhüllen oder sogar auf die Stirn geben zu lassen. Um jeden Rapidler bildeten sich rasch dichte Menschentrauben.
Der Mobilfunker spusu ist Sponsor beider Mannschaften, die Chefs Andrea und Franz Pichler hatten deshalb auch ihre beiden Testimonials Austrialegende Toni Polster und den Rapidler des Jahrhunderts Hans Krankl nach Mistelbach gebracht – auch sie wurden für Autogramme belagert. Für wen drückt eigentlich eine Austrialegende an so einem Abend die Daumen? Polster schmunzelt: „Natürlich für Mistelbach“. FC Mistelbacher Sportleiter Hannes Stangl, Obmann Leopold Born und die vielen, vielen Helfer hatten alle Hände voll zu tun, um die Massen zu versorgen.
Unter den Autogrammjägern war auch Mistelbachs Sportstadtrat und Erz-Rapidler Florian Ladengruber, der sich eigens ein Hans-Krankl-Shirt signieren lassen wollte. Ebenfalls unter den Gästen: Vizebürgermeister Manfred Reiskopf, Herrnbaumgartens Bürgermeister Christian Frank und Entertainer Michael Jedlicka.
