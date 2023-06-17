Feuerwehr zog Bilanz und ehrte Mitglieder

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
„Corona hat uns ganz schön ausgebremst“, sagt Abschnittskommandant-Stellvertreter Hermann Mauthner: Er präsentierte beim Abschnittsfeuerwehrtag des Abschnitts Laa im FF-Haus Pyhra die Leistungsbilanz der Feuerwehren des Landes um Laa: 2022 leisteten die Feuerwehren insgesamt 93.329 Arbeitsstunden bei Einsätzen, Schulungen, Bewerben und ähnlichem in den beiden Coronajahren davor waren es zusammen 78.454 Stunden gewesen: „Wir haben im Vorjahr mehr gemacht, als in den beiden Jahren davor zusammen.“
Insgesamt rückten die Feuerwehren zu 344 Einsätzen aus, davon 215 technische Einsätze und 14 Schadstoffeinsätzen. 42 Mal war Feuer zu löschen.
Insgesamt gibt es im Abschnitt 1.524 Aktive und 24 Reservisten. Woran mangelt es? „Wir suchen aktuell Mitglieder, die bei den Feuerwehrpeers mitmachen wollen oder als Bewerter, Prüfer oder in der Bezirksalarmzentrale aktiv sein wollen“, sagt Abschnittskommandant Manfred Koch: Dabei müsse man gar nicht sofort voll mitmachen, es sei möglich, in die Tätigkeiten hineinzuschnuppern, sagt der Abschnittskommandant.
„Wir werden auch weiterhin die Feuerwehren unterstützen und erhalten“, versprach Landtagsabgeordneter Manfred Schulz seitens des Landes NÖ. Denn Feuerwehr ist nicht billig. Im vergangenen Jahr gaben die Feuerwehren des Abschnittes 664.000 Euro und die Gemeinden des Landes um Laa 436.000 Euro für Ausrüstung und Co aus.
Unter den Gästen: Landtagsabgeordneter und Gnadendorfs Bürgermeister Manfred Schulz, Bezirkshauptfrau Gerlinde Draxler, Bezirkskommandant Markus Schuster, Bezirkspolizeikommandant-Stellvertreter Andreas Thenner und Stronsdorfs Bürgermeisterin Karin Gepperth. Getagt war im knallvollen Saal im FF-Haus, der große Andrang hatte die Organisatoren doch überrascht. „Ein imposanter Anblick“, attestierte Bezirkshauptfrau Gerlinde Draxler.
Feuerwehr zog Bilanz und ehrte Mitglieder.
Im Rahmen des Abschnittsfeuerwehrtages wurden zahlreiche Feuerwehrleute geehrt.
