Feuerwehr zog Bilanz und ehrte Mitglieder

Erstellt am 17. Juni 2023 | 13:00
Michael Pfabigan
FF Abschnittstag Pyhra Ehrung 60 und 70 Jahre
Im Rahmen des Abschnittsfeuerwehrtages in Pyhra wurden zahlreiche Feuerwehrleute ausgezeichnet, im Bild jene, die seit 60 und 70 Jahren bei der FF dabei sind.
Foto: Michael Pfabigan
„Corona hat uns ganz schön ausgebremst“, sagt Abschnittskommandant-Stellvertreter Hermann Mauthner: Er präsentierte beim Abschnittsfeuerwehrtag des Abschnitts Laa im FF-Haus Pyhra die Leistungsbilanz der Feuerwehren des Landes um Laa: 2022 leisteten die Feuerwehren insgesamt 93.329 Arbeitsstunden bei Einsätzen, Schulungen, Bewerben und ähnlichem in den beiden Coronajahren davor waren es zusammen 78.454 Stunden gewesen: „Wir haben im Vorjahr mehr gemacht, als in den beiden Jahren davor zusammen.“

Insgesamt rückten die Feuerwehren zu 344 Einsätzen aus, davon 215 technische Einsätze und 14 Schadstoffeinsätzen. 42 Mal war Feuer zu löschen.

Insgesamt gibt es im Abschnitt 1.524 Aktive und 24 Reservisten. Woran mangelt es? „Wir suchen aktuell Mitglieder, die bei den Feuerwehrpeers mitmachen wollen oder als Bewerter, Prüfer oder in der Bezirksalarmzentrale aktiv sein wollen“, sagt Abschnittskommandant Manfred Koch: Dabei müsse man gar nicht sofort voll mitmachen, es sei möglich, in die Tätigkeiten hineinzuschnuppern, sagt der Abschnittskommandant.

„Wir werden auch weiterhin die Feuerwehren unterstützen und erhalten“, versprach Landtagsabgeordneter Manfred Schulz seitens des Landes NÖ. Denn Feuerwehr ist nicht billig. Im vergangenen Jahr gaben die Feuerwehren des Abschnittes 664.000 Euro und die Gemeinden des Landes um Laa 436.000 Euro für Ausrüstung und Co aus.

Unter den Gästen: Landtagsabgeordneter und Gnadendorfs Bürgermeister Manfred Schulz, Bezirkshauptfrau Gerlinde Draxler, Bezirkskommandant Markus Schuster, Bezirkspolizeikommandant-Stellvertreter Andreas Thenner und Stronsdorfs Bürgermeisterin Karin Gepperth. Getagt war im knallvollen Saal im FF-Haus, der große Andrang hatte die Organisatoren doch überrascht. „Ein imposanter Anblick“, attestierte Bezirkshauptfrau Gerlinde Draxler.

Im Rahmen des Abschnittsfeuerwehrtages wurden zahlreiche Feuerwehrleute geehrt.

