Ein Ball für Schürzenjäger

Gelungene zweite Auflage des Mistelbacher Schürzenjägerballes im Stadtsaal.

Michael Pfabigan
Michael Pfabigan Erstellt am 12. Oktober 2021 | 15:30

Die Organisatoren Helmut Rommer, Gernot Wiesinger und Karl Polak konnten sich über ein volles Haus freuen.

Unter den Gästen: Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll und Vize Manfred Reiskopf.