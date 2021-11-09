Ganslessen für den guten Zweck

Zum ersten Benefiz-Ganslessen seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie, am Anfang der vierten Welle, lud Mistelbachs Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll in die Landwirtschaftliche Fachschule.

Erstellt am 09. November 2021 | 10:20
Michael Pfabigan
Michael Pfabigan

Der Erlös – gratis Schmausen gab’s für keinen – geht an das Frauenhaus und die Kolping-Tageswerkstatt.

