Mistelbach: Perfektes Wetter und beste Stimmung.
Perfektes Wetter, dichtes Programm und der Bezirk Mistelbach in Feierlaune: So lässt sich der erste Tag des 100 Jahre NÖ-Bezirksfestes am Mistelbacher Hauptplatz zusammenfassen. Und zum Schluss sangen alle mit Austrotop "I am from Austria".
Der Mistelbacher Hauptplatz wurde zur Festwiese - und es tat gut, wieder einen Menschenvollen Hauptplatz zu sehen: Tag 1 des zweitätigen Festes begann mit dem Anschnitt der NÖ-Geburtstagstorte und dem Bieranstich, beides war binnen kurzer Zeit aus, der Ansturm darauf entsprechend groß.
Am Nachmittag präsentierten sich die Gemeinden des Bezirks mit Tanz und Musik, den Abschluss machten die Livekonzerte von Coverllerie und Austrotop: Stefan Gössinger, Reinhard Reiskopf und Hannes Wiesinger rockten den Hauptplatz bis nach Mitternacht, die Fans tanzten begeistert vor der Bühne, manche auch auf den Bänken. Und zum Abschluss sag der ganze Hauptplatz "I am from Austria".