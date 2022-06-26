Mistelbach: Perfektes Wetter und beste Stimmung .

Perfektes Wetter, dichtes Programm und der Bezirk Mistelbach in Feierlaune: So lässt sich der erste Tag des 100 Jahre NÖ-Bezirksfestes am Mistelbacher Hauptplatz zusammenfassen. Und zum Schluss sangen alle mit Austrotop "I am from Austria".