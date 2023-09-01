Spätsommerempfang für die Vereine und viele Promis

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
320 Gäste waren zum Spätsommerempfang der Stadtgemeinde auf die Piazza des MAMUZ Mistelbach geladen, fast alle hatten sich auch von den frühherbstlichen Temperaturen nicht abschrecken lassen: Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll konnte das Who-is-who der Region beim in den Sommer verlegten Neujahrsempfang begrüßen.
„Aber die wirklichen Ehrengäste sind unsere Vereinsvertreter“, hielt er fest. Denn der Empfang wurde als Vereinsempfang vom im Vorjahr verstorbenen Alt-Bürgermeister Edmund Freibauer erfunden worden.
Den härtesten Job an diesem Abend hatte Vizebürgermeister Manfred Reiskopf: Der Empfang fand an seinem Geburtstag statt: „Jetzt muss er mit jedem von uns ein Achterl trinken“, stellte Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll klar. „Das Erste trinkst du mit mir, da bist du noch fit“, forderte Landtagsabgeordneter und Wirtschaftskammer-Vizepräsident Kurt Hackl ein.
Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan Foto: Michael Pfabigan
Anzeige
Spätsommerempfang für die Vereine und viele Promis.
320 Gäste waren zum Spätsommerempfang der Stadtgemeinde auf die Piazza des MAMUZ Mistelbach geladen, fast alle hatten sich auch von den frühherbstlichen Temperaturen nicht abschrecken lassen: Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll konnte das Who-is-who der Region beim in den Sommer verlegten Neujahrsempfang begrüßen.
Unter den Gästen: Bezirkshauptfrau-Stellvertreter Maria Gruber, Alt-Bezirkshauptmann Gerhard Schütt, und die Blaulicht-Organisationen: Clemens Hickl vom Roten Kreuz, Bezirkspolizeikommandant Hannes Jantschy und Hermann Bachl und Herwig Graf vom Bundesheer. Die Feuerwehren waren durch Mistelbachs Kommandanten Claus Neubauer vertreten. Treue Gäste sind auch Alt-Nationalrat Heinz Kuba und Hannelore Freibauer und der Vorstand der Landesgesundheitsagentur Alfred Zens.
Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.