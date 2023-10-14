Zum Herbstfest der Schwarzen kam auch der Mitbewerb

Herbstfest ÖVP Mistelbach 2023
Herbstfest der ÖVP Mistelbach: Landesparteiobfrau-Stellvertreter und Landtagsabgeordneter Kurt Hackl überreichte das Goldene Ehrenzeichen der ÖVP NÖ an Alt-Kulturstadtrat Josef Schimmer. Im Bild mit Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll und Gemeindeparteiobmann Herwig Schmidhuber.
Foto: Michael Pfabigan
Beste Stimmung beim Herbstfest der Mistelbacher ÖVP: Da fühlten sich sogar SPÖ und Grüne wohl.

Beste Stimmung im Barockschlössl: Die Mistelbacher ÖVP hatte zum traditionellen Herbstfest geladen, und nicht nur die eigenen Parteigänger kamen: Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll konnte auch Vizebürgermeister Manfred Reiskopf und Stadträtin Roswitha Janka von der SPÖ und Martina Pürkl von den Grünen beim Fest begrüßen. Immerhin ist man stolz auf die parteiübergreifende Zusammenarbeit in der Gemeindepolitik.

Eine besondere Überraschung hatte Landtagsabgeordneter und Landesparteiobfrau-Stellvertreter Kurt Hackl zum Herbstfest mitgebracht: Er überreichte Alt-Kulturstadtrat Josef Schimmer das Goldene Ehrenzeichen der ÖVP Niederösterreich: „Das kriegt man nicht fürs alt werden, dafür muss man wirklich was hackeln“, stellte Hackl klar: Schimmer war immer ein Kulturstadtrat, der Künstler auf Augenhöhe behandelt habe.

Für die passende Jause zum Wein sorgte die Junge ÖVP unter Obmann Alexander Weik, Herwig Schmidhuber als Gemeindeparteiobmann war als Gastgeber des Abends zufrieden. Musikalisch verwöhnte Alt-Kulturstadtrat Klaus Frank die Besucher mit Schlagermusik am Klavier. Und zu späterer Stunde gab es dann auch noch Duette mit dem Bürgermeister, der ebenfalls das Miko ergriff.