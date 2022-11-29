Bilanz und Ehrungen bei der Volksbank

„Wir hatten eine Veranstaltung in dieser Größe zuletzt vor drei Jahren“, sagte Volksbank-Reginaldirektor Rudolf Riener: „Ich gestehe, dass mir das abgegangen ist.“
Im Kolpinghaus Poysdorf hielt die Volksbank Wien-Weinviertel ihren Kundenabend ab. Nicht nur Funktionäre waren gekommen, sondern auch Volksbanken-Chef Gerald Fleischmann , Landtagsabgeordneter Manfred Schulz und Bürgermeister Josef Fürst.

Neben der Bilanz der Volksbank wurden auch verdiente Funktionäre geehrt und bedankt. Für das Kulturprogramm sorgte Hannes Rathammer mit Udo Jürgens-Hits.

