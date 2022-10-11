Mistelbach feierte Ball in Tracht

Erstellt am 11. Oktober 2022 | 10:11
Lesezeit: 2 Min
NR
NÖN Redaktion
Mistelbachs einziger Nicht-Schulball, der Schürzenjägerball, lockte am Wochenende in den Mistelbacher Stadtsaal.
Werbung

NÖN abonnieren und Auto gewinnen oder mit Testabo Top-Preise abstauben

Die Organisatoren Helmut Rommer und Sabine Buryan vom Verein „wir mistelbach“ hätten sich zwar über mehr Andrang gefreut, die Stimmung war trotzdem bestens.

Unter den Gästen: Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll.

Werbung