Traditionelles Feuerwehrfest in Unter-Oberndorf

Erstellt am 29. Mai 2022 | 20:05
ER
Eduard Riedl
Nach zwei Jahren corona-bedingter Pause fand wieder das traditionelle Zeltfest der Feuerwehr Unter-Oberndorf statt.
Kommandant Robert Gruber freute sich über die zahlreichen Besucher. Er dankte allen Helfern und Helferinnen, die mitgeholfen haben, dass es ein gelungenes Fest wurde.

