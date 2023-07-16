10 Jahre Cultbikes Peischinger Sprintrace: Hitzeschlacht und Hundertstelsekundenkrimi

Johannes Jägersberger war beim Sprintrace der schnellste Mann. Foto: Christian Feigl

48 Grad hatte der Asphalt, 35 Grad die Außentemperatur: Beim Peischinger Sprintrace am Samstag waren Mensch und Maschine gleichsam gefordert. Am schnellsten legte die knapp 100 Meter schließlich Johannes Jägersberger in der „Königsklasse“ mit seiner BMW 1000 hin: Er benötigte in seinem besten Lauf nur 4,16 Sekunden. Später wurde dann noch bis in Nachtstunden zur Musik von den „Alpenstones“ und „Lee's Revenge“ der zehnte Geburtstag von Cultbikes gefeiert.