48 Grad hatte der Asphalt, 35 Grad die Außentemperatur: Beim Peischinger Sprintrace am Samstag waren Mensch und Maschine gleichsam gefordert. Am schnellsten legte die knapp 100 Meter schließlich Johannes Jägersberger in der „Königsklasse“ mit seiner BMW 1000 hin: Er benötigte in seinem besten Lauf nur 4,16 Sekunden. Später wurde dann noch bis in Nachtstunden zur Musik von den „Alpenstones“ und „Lee's Revenge“ der zehnte Geburtstag von Cultbikes gefeiert.
Peischinger Sprintrace: Hitzeschlacht und Hundertstelsekundenkrimi.
Einen ausführlichen Bericht dazu gibt es ab Mittwoch auch in der Printausgabe der NÖN Neunkirchen.
