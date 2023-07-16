Peischinger Sprintrace: Hitzeschlacht und Hundertstelsekundenkrimi

Erstellt am 16. Juli 2023 | 10:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
Christian Feigl
Christian Feigl
neu29sprintrace
Johannes Jägersberger war beim Sprintrace der schnellste Mann.
Foto: Christian Feigl
Werbung

Glückwünsche, Danksagungen oder Jubiläen

48 Grad hatte der Asphalt, 35 Grad die Außentemperatur: Beim Peischinger Sprintrace am Samstag waren Mensch und Maschine gleichsam gefordert. Am schnellsten legte die knapp 100 Meter schließlich Johannes Jägersberger in der „Königsklasse“ mit seiner BMW 1000 hin: Er benötigte in seinem besten Lauf nur 4,16 Sekunden. Später wurde dann noch bis in Nachtstunden zur Musik von den „Alpenstones“ und „Lee's Revenge“ der zehnte Geburtstag von Cultbikes gefeiert.

Einen ausführlichen Bericht dazu gibt es ab Mittwoch auch in der Printausgabe der NÖN Neunkirchen.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren