Neunkirchen

Erstellt am 23. Januar 2019, 10:34

von Johannes Authried und Christian Feigl

Neujahrsempfang im Neunkirchner Rathaus. Dicht gedrängt war es am Dienstagabend im Neunkirchner Rathaus  - die Stadt und ihr Bürgermeister Herbert Osterbauer hatten zum traditionellen Neujahrsempfang geladen.

Und mit 200 Gästen gab es im dritten Jahr des Bestehens auch wieder einen neuen Besucherrekord. Der Stadtchef gab im Rahmen der Veranstaltung einen Rückblick über das abgelaufene Jahr und blickte auf die Vorhaben, die anstehen.

Was die Stadt dabei alles genau plant, was hinter den Kulissen passierte und die besten Sager des Abends lest ihr in der kommenden Printausgabe der NÖN Neunkirchen.