Und mit 200 Gästen gab es im dritten Jahr des Bestehens auch wieder einen neuen Besucherrekord. Der Stadtchef gab im Rahmen der Veranstaltung einen Rückblick über das abgelaufene Jahr und blickte auf die Vorhaben, die anstehen.

Was die Stadt dabei alles genau plant, was hinter den Kulissen passierte und die besten Sager des Abends lest ihr in der kommenden Printausgabe der NÖN Neunkirchen.