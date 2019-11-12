Aufregung um Mist nach Perchtenlauf .

Am Samstagabend verwandelte sich die Neunkirchner Innenstadt in ein Tollhaus: Mehr als 300 Perchten begeisterten beim großen Perchtenlauf. Allerdings: In einem dementsprechenden Bild präsentierte sich das Zentrum am Tag danach, was bei der SPÖ für Aufregung sorgte.