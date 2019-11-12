NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Aufregung um Mist nach Perchtenlauf.
Am Samstagabend verwandelte sich die Neunkirchner Innenstadt in ein Tollhaus: Mehr als 300 Perchten begeisterten beim großen Perchtenlauf. Allerdings: In einem dementsprechenden Bild präsentierte sich das Zentrum am Tag danach, was bei der SPÖ für Aufregung sorgte.
Gemeinderat Kurt Ebruster war es, der mit einem Posting und Fotos auf Facebook den Stein ins Rollen brachte. ,,Müll und Unrat wohin man schaut, ein tolles Bild für einen sonnigen Sonntagmorgen.
Gratulation und 100 Punkte an die Organisatoren des gestrigen Events. 0 Punkte aber für den jetzigen Zustand des Hauptplatzes", meinte er und legte schließlich mit seinen Parteikollegen ein paar Stunden später selbst Hand an, indem man zur Säuberung schritt.
Auch ÖVP-Stadtchef Herbert Osterbauer war über das Bild, das hinterlassen wurde, verärgert: ,,Das ist wirklich eine Sauerei. Ich habe geglaubt, dass Christian Schicker, der alles super organisiert hat, auch das bedachte. Offensichtlich aber nicht. Die Aktion der SPÖ ist natürlich sehr löblich!"
Schicker selbst versteht die Aufregung nicht: ,,Wir sind direkt nach der Veranstaltung mit der Feuerwehr gemeinsam drüber gegangen und haben den ärgsten Dreck sofort weggeräumt, was dann in der Nacht noch passierte, weiß ich nicht. So arg schaut es nun aber auch nicht aus, finde ich." Sein Team sei jedenfalls um 5 Uhr nach Hause gekommen und jetzt (Sonntag früher Nachmittag, Anmerkung der Redaktion) gerade wieder auf dem Weg, den Rest zu beseitigen.
