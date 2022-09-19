Rotes Kreuz Neunkirchen: 1.159,50 Euro wurden erlaufen oder erwalkt

„Bleib fit und hilf mit“ war erneut das Motto für die große Benefiz Lauf- und Walkingveranstaltung des Neunkirchner Roten Kreuzes. Bewegungsfreudige fanden sich am Sonntag im Föhrenwald ein, um für den guten Zweck zu sporteln.
Für jeden zurückgelegten Kilometer spendete die Sparkasse Neunkirchen 30 Cent. Insgesamt 2.198,50 Kilometer wurden heuer zurückgelegt, was einen Betrag von 659,55 Euro ergab. Die Sparkasse rundete mit einem großzügigen Wetterbonus von 500 Euro auf insgesamt 1.159,50 Euro auf. Der Scheck wurde feierlich an das Rote Kreuz übergeben.

