Erstellt am 28. Mai 2018, 08:23

Streetfoodfestival: Neunkirchner Hauptplatz überrannt. Bei Kaiserwetter wurde das erstmals am Wochenende am Neunkirchner Hauptplatz veranstaltete Streetfoodfestival zu einem wahren Besuchermagnet. Mehrere tausend Besucher ließen sich die kulinarischen Schmankerl, die von über 20 Ständen angeboten wurden, nicht entgehen.