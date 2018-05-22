NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Streetfoodfestival: Neunkirchner Hauptplatz überrannt.
Bei Kaiserwetter wurde das erstmals am Wochenende am Neunkirchner Hauptplatz veranstaltete Streetfoodfestival zu einem wahren Besuchermagnet. Mehrere tausend Besucher ließen sich die kulinarischen Schmankerl, die von über 20 Ständen angeboten wurden, nicht entgehen.
