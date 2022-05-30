Gloggnitzer „Vinothek im Berg“ offiziell eröffnet

Die Gastro-Brüder Leo und Lui Doci luden in der Vorwoche zur Eröffnung ihrer „Vinothek im Berg“ beim Restaurant „Bevanda" ein, zahlreiche Gäste und Freunde folgten der Einladung.
Wie berichtet, wurde aus einem der beiden Stollen beim Restaurant eine Vinothek gestaltet. Am Mittwochabend wurde diese im Beisein zahlreicher Fest- und Ehrengäste eröffnet, zahlreiche Winzerinnen und Winzer luden zur Verkostung ein. Edles Interieur und eine Vielzahl von Weinen sollen hier künftig zum Verweilen einladen.

