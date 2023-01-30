Ein Abend voller Genüsse

Wenn sich Gastronom Dejan „Deki“ Simic und „Weinfinder“ Michael Ulrich zusammentun, dann kann nur so eine gelungene Veranstaltung wie am vergangen Freitag heraus kommen: Im ,,Brunnenstöckl" präsentierten auf Einladung der beiden umtriebigen Gastronomen gleich zwölf namhafte Winzer 60 verschiedene Weine und dazu gab es Köstlichkeiten aus der „Stadtkind"-Küche.
Kein Wunder also, dass viele Freunde des guten Geschmacks den Weg auf den Neunkirchner Hauptplatz fanden, darunter Johann und Christine Hohenschläger, Franz und Gudrun Feilhauer, Andi und Carina Mauser, Herbert und Claudia Donner, Christoph und Kati Schoof sowie Wolfgang und Irene Kessler.

