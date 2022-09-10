Festakt holte verdiente Neunkirchner Bürger vor den Vorhang

Mit einem großen Festakt startete das Neunkirchner Stadtfest in den zweitägigen Feierreigen am Samstagvormittag.
ÖVP-Stadtchef Herbert Osterbauer ehrte im Rahmen der Feierlichkeiten zahlreiche Bürger, die sich um die Stadt verdient gemacht haben. Auch drei Ehrenringe wurden verliehen: An Unternehmer Helmut Pehofer, Kulturvereinsobmann Johannes Authried und Feuerwehrlegende Kurt Rohringer.

Fotos vom Stadtfestsamstag: 

Fotos der Stadtfestehrungen: 

