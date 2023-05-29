Traktorentreffen in Neunkirchen: Noch lange kein altes Eisen

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Ganz im Zeichen historischer Traktoren stand der Neunkirchner Hauptplatz am Samstag.
Die Oldtimer-Traktor-Fans Josef Nagl und Franz Gaulhofer hatten zum großen Traktortreffen geladen und über 60 Oldtimer in die Bezirkshauptstadt gebracht. Musikalisch umrahmt wurde die Veranstaltung bei Traumwetter von den "Gmiadlichn", Erich Haberbichler und Sebastian Zenz.
Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth
Anzeige