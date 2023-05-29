Traktorentreffen in Neunkirchen: Noch lange kein altes Eisen

29. Mai 2023
Die Organisatoren Franz Gaulhofer und Josef Nagl.
Ganz im Zeichen historischer Traktoren stand der Neunkirchner Hauptplatz am Samstag.

Die Oldtimer-Traktor-Fans Josef Nagl und Franz Gaulhofer hatten zum großen Traktortreffen geladen und über 60 Oldtimer in die Bezirkshauptstadt gebracht. Musikalisch umrahmt wurde die Veranstaltung bei Traumwetter von den "Gmiadlichn", Erich Haberbichler und Sebastian Zenz.

