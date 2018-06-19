Mit einem Dankesgottesdienst startete am Dienstagnachmittag der Festreigen anlässlich des 60. Geburtstages von Neunkirchens Bürgermeister Herbert Osterbauer. Anschließend hatte der Stadtchef in sein Restaurant geladen – einem Ruf, dem rund 500 Gäste, an der Spitze Landesrat Karl Wilfing, gefolgt waren. Bei Fingerfood und anderen Köstlichkeiten wurde bis spät in die Nacht gefeiert.

