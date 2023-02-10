Stadt und Marketingverein luden nach zwei Jahren wieder zu Empfang

Erstellt am 10. Februar 2023 | 09:28
Lesezeit: 2 Min
GB
Gerhard Brandtner
Nach einer zweijährigen Pandemiepause war es in Gloggnitz nun wieder soweit: Stadtgemeinde und Stadtmarketingverein feierten gemeinsam wieder einen Neujahrsempfang. NÖN-Mitarbeiter Gerhard Brandtner war mit der Kamera dabei.
