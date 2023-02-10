Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Stadt und Marketingverein luden nach zwei Jahren wieder zu Empfang.
Nach einer zweijährigen Pandemiepause war es in Gloggnitz nun wieder soweit: Stadtgemeinde und Stadtmarketingverein feierten gemeinsam wieder einen Neujahrsempfang. NÖN-Mitarbeiter Gerhard Brandtner war mit der Kamera dabei.
