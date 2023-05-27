„mini9kirchen“: Mehr als 1.200 Kids stürmten Neunkirchens Innenstadt

Erstellt am 27. Mai 2023 | 11:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Thomas Wohlmuth
Thomas Wohlmuth
Philipp Grabner
Philipp Grabner
Tanja Barta
Tanja Barta
Christian Feigl
Christian Feigl
Mini9kirchen 26.05.2023
Wie ist das Leben eines Polizisten oder einer Polizistin? Unter anderem diese Frage beantwortete am Freitag "mini9kirchen".
Foto: Christian Feigl
Werbung

Glückwünsche, Danksagungen oder Jubiläen

Nachdem der ursprüngliche Termin sprichwörtlich ins Wasser gefallen war, stürmten am Freitagnachmittag Kids zwischen fünf und zwölf Jahren die Neunkirchner Innenstadt, um verschiedenste Berufe auszuprobieren. Mehr als 1.200 junge Teilnehmerinnen und Teilnehmer waren mit dabei.

Am Freitagnachmittag stand das Zentrum von Neunkirchen ganz im Zeichen der Kinder. Bei der ersten Auflage von „mini9kirchen“ nach der Corona-Pandemie gab es eine Menge zu erleben: Über 40 Firmen, Institutionen und Vereine erlaubten einen Blick hinter die Kulissen und die mehr als 1.200 Teilnehmerinnen und Teilnehmer erhielten einen Einblick in den Joballtag verschiedenster Sparten.

Für die Absolvierung der vielen Berufsstationen gab es Taler, welche in Gastronomiebetrieben, der „süßen Straße“ oder im Funpark ausgegeben werden konnten. Abgeschlossen wurde der Tag mit einer großen „After-Work-Party“.

Werbung