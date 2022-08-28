Peisching feiert neuen Ehrenringträger und neue Feuerwehrfahrzeuge

Großer Bahnhof am Sonntag in Neunkirchens ,,1. Bezirk": Es wurde nicht nur der neue Ehrenringträger Sepp Koren gewürdigt, sondern auch das neue Tanklöschfahrzeug samt Anhänger der Freiwilligen Feuerwehr gesegnet.
Als Patinnen für die neuen Einsatzfahrzeuge, die zwei 30 Jahr alte ersetzen, fungierten die Unternehmerinnen Silvia Beisteiner und Claudia Ostermann. ÖVP-Stadtchef Herbert Osterbauer würdigte die Dienste der Freiwilligen Helfer und die Gemeinschaft in der Katastralgemeinde.

Für seine Verdienste wurde auch der langjährige Feuerwehrkommandant und Stadtpolizeichef Sepp Koren mit dem Ehrenring ausgezeichnet. Er ist nach Hans Beisteiner und Johann Brandstätter der dritte Ehrenringträger der Katastralgemeinde.

Nach der Festmesse fand der Festakt mit einem zünftigen Frühschoppen seinen würdigen Ausklang.

